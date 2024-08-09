Deadpool & Wolverine’s Iconic Opening Scene Recreated in Fortnite

The intro scenes of Deadpool movies are always humorous and end up being special moments for the fans. And ever since we watched the legendary opening scene of Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, we couldn’t help but vibe to NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye‘ all day while watching Deadpool dance his heart out. An animator seemed to love it so much that they decided to recreate this fan-favorite opening sequence from Deadpool & Wolverine in Fortnite; see how iconic this recreation looks below.

X user Feraalsy who is an animator went out of his way to remake the opening scene of Deadpool 3 in Fortnite. You can relive the mesmerizing dance and combat by Deadpool against TVA agents in the clip below: deadpool "bye bye bye" but in Fortnite pic.twitter.com/8DyYszbI4I— Feraals (@Feraalsy) August 8, 2024

This incredible piece of animation was relished and praised by fans on the X platform. Moreover, a young popular animator known for his recreations of iconic sequences in Lego style also applauded Feraals’s work. That said, here is a bonus clip for you where you can see Deadpool’s famous dance to NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye, but in Lego by the FG artist: I CAN'T GET THIS SCENE OUT OF MY HEAD#Deadpool #deadpoolwolverine #nsync @VancityReynolds @RealHughJackman @ShawnLevyDirect @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/dusWmJ4TyI— LegoMe_TheOG (@FG_Artist) July 30, 2024

The newest Deadpool movie remains a crowd-puller, inching closer to the $1 Billion mark at the Box Office, and successfully rekindles the love for superhero movies among fans.

That said, did you enjoy the Fortnite recreation of the opening scene of this movie, which is loved to the core by the fans? Let us know in the comments below.