Deadpool 3 Surpasses Joker to Become the Highest-Grossing R-Rated Film

Deadpool and Wolverine, aka Deadpool 3, was released last month and took the superhero world by storm with Ryan Reynolds as the pro yapper anti-hero and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The movie, even though it lacked a little in terms of storytelling as mentioned in our Deadpool 3 review, overall, was every Marvel fan’s dream come true.

Now, after almost a month of screenings, Deadpool 3 has emerged as the highest-grossing R-rated movie globally surpassing the crown prince of crime, Joker. #DeadpoolAndWolverine passes #Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever 💰 pic.twitter.com/XiyFcqtnNc— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 16, 2024

Going into its final week of the cinematic run, Deadpool 3 had earned $1.3 Billion globally and surpassed Joker’s $1 Billion record, which was the first ever R-rated movie to cross that mark. Now, Deadpool 3 has beaten Joker and is the new crown prince of R-rated movies.

However, Joker 2 is set to release on October 4, 2024, so let’s wait and see if Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Joker: Folie à Deux can claim its spot back. Till then, stay tuned for further updates!