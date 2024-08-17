Home > News > Deadpool 3 Surpasses Joker to Become the Highest-Grossing R-Rated Film

Deadpool 3 Surpasses Joker to Become the Highest-Grossing R-Rated Film

Shashank Shakya
Deadpool 3 Crosses Joker To Become The Highest-Grossing R-Rated Flick
In Short
  • Deadpool 3 has crossed Joaquin Phoenix's Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie globally.
  • In its final week of theatrical run, Deadpool 3 has earned ~$1.3 Billion while Joker stands at slightly above $1 Billion.

Deadpool and Wolverine, aka Deadpool 3, was released last month and took the superhero world by storm with Ryan Reynolds as the pro yapper anti-hero and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The movie, even though it lacked a little in terms of storytelling as mentioned in our Deadpool 3 review, overall, was every Marvel fan’s dream come true.

Now, after almost a month of screenings, Deadpool 3 has emerged as the highest-grossing R-rated movie globally surpassing the crown prince of crime, Joker.

Going into its final week of the cinematic run, Deadpool 3 had earned $1.3 Billion globally and surpassed Joker’s $1 Billion record, which was the first ever R-rated movie to cross that mark. Now, Deadpool 3 has beaten Joker and is the new crown prince of R-rated movies.

However, Joker 2 is set to release on October 4, 2024, so let’s wait and see if Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Joker: Folie à Deux can claim its spot back. Till then, stay tuned for further updates!

Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an Entertainment Writer and has completed his Bachelors(Honours) with English Literature. He is a published writer. He boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universes along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

