Joker 2 Trailer Showcases a Musical and Unhinged Love Story

Sometime back the official poster for Joker 2 was released and now finally, The Clown Prince of Crime has made his way back to us with an official trailer for “Joker: Folie à Deux” or simply Joker 2. This movie is going to serve as a direct sequel to the first Joker movie released in 2019 making over a billion dollars in the Box Office. The trailer was released at the ongoing CinemaCon 2024 and it shows Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker along with Lady Gaga in the role of Harley Quinn.

In the trailer, we see the interaction between Arthur Fleck who is in Arkham Asylum with another patient, Harley Quinn. However, in the comics, Harley Quinn was a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum who fell in love with the Joker while treating him.

So, it seems that Todd Phillips might have twisted that story a bit. Other than that, the trailer makes it absolutely clear that Joker: Folie à Deux is going to have a lot of music and dance involved in it following the pattern of a classic Jukebox Musical.

Talking about the plot, the Joker 2 trailer does not give away a lot of details except a few crumbs of information. Like Joker and Harley will break out of Arkham Asylum and wreak havoc in Arkham City.

However, I have a strong feeling that a lot of this movie is going to take place in the Joker’s head which might ultimately serve as a downside for the viewers. Other than that, the overall cinematographical appeal of Joker 2 seems to be really impressive and on the same track as the first Joker movie. So with that being said, let us wait and see how this movie turns out to be and till then, we will keep you updated with anything new that pops up, so stay tuned!

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theatres on October 4, 2024.