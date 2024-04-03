Joker 2 Trailer Release Date Announced in First Official Poster

One of the most anticipated movies of 2024, Joker 2, or Joker: Folie à Deux will bring back Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker along with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in another epic adventure whose bar has been set by the response received by The Joker movie released in 2019. Recently there were rumors that Joker 2 will drop its first trailer in April and it seems as if the rumors have stood true after all! The world is a stage. Trailer April 9. #JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/FG6PkzJkvi— Joker Movie (@jokermovie) April 2, 2024

This poster was released yesterday officially and along with that, it was revealed that the first Joker 2 trailer will be released on April 9, 2024. As of now, we do not know if there is going to be just one trailer for the movie or multiple trailers before the release on October 4, 2024. Considering that after the trailer, there are six months for the movie to release we can expect at least one more trailer before the release of Joker: Folie à Deux.

Joker 2 will witness the world-famous romance of Joker and Harley Quinn, it is also being said that Joker 2 is going to be a partial musical which is the reason why Lady Gaga is cast to play the role of Harley. According to an exclusive report by Variety, Joker 2 will contain at least 15 adaptations or covers of well-known songs.