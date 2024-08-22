Will There Be Joker 3? Director Todd Phillips Talks About The Possibility

The upcoming Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker 2 is set to hit theaters soon and fans have been looking forward to the second dance for quite some time. For those oblivious, Joker: Folie à Deux is going to be a partial musical featuring some well-known songs. While we await the second movie, fans aren’t wasting any time talking about a potential third movie.

The fans still have hope that there will be another Joker movie that will feature Robert Pattinson’s Batman. However, Joker 2 director Todd Phillips recently talked about the prospects of Joker 3, so let us find out what he has to say.

Todd Phillips, in an interview with Variety earlier this week, was questioned about Joker 3 during the conversation. To that, Todd responded by saying that the prospects of Joker 3 happening are slim. In the interview, he said, “It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world.”

So, I guess that the Batman and Joker showdown is not happening anytime soon. However, what people want to see could be brought to life with the upcoming Batman movie in the DCU, or The Batman 2 where Barry Keoghan is rumored to be making a comeback as The Joker. So, let’s wait and see what DC has in store for us. Stay tuned for further updates!