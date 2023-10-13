Jio Introduces New JioBharat B1 4G Feature Phone Under Rs 1,500

Jio has added a new feature phone with an aim to make 4G more accessible to people in India. The JioBharat B1 feature phone comes with 4G support, the ability to make UPI payments and much more at under Rs 1,500. Have a look at the price, features, and more below.

JioBharat B1 4G: Specs and Features

The JioBharat B1 4G has a matte finish with a glossy Jio logo at the back. It has a big 2.4-inch display as opposed to the 1.77-inch display of the previous JioBharat phones. This calls for a much better viewing experience.

Other interesting aspects include JioPay support for easy UPI payments and access to Jio apps like JioSavn for many songs and JioCinema to watch movies and other videos. Both apps support multiple languages. The phone also has support for 23 languages making it easier for people to opt for the one they want for reading.

There’s a QVGA rear camera with LED flash and support for FM radio. The JioBharat B1 has a 2,000mAh battery, providing a standby time of up to 343 hours on a single charge. The new Jio feature phone also includes a loudspeaker grille, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB port for charging, and expandable storage (up to 128GB).

Additionally, it runs Threadx RTOS and has 0.5MB of RAM. One thing to note here is that the JioBharat B1 4G phone only supports a working Jio SIM and you will have to make a recharge of Rs 123 or more to get things started.

Price and Availability

The JioBharat B1 4G feature phone is priced at Rs 1,299 and is now up for grabs via Amazon and official Jio outlets. It comes in a single black color. So, are you interested in going for the new Jio feature phone? Let us know in the comments below.

Buy JioBharat B1 4G via Amazon