During its 44th Annual General Meeting, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled the much-awaited 4G-enabled Jio smartphone. Dubbed the JioPhone Next, it is an affordable 4G smartphone developed by Jio in partnership with Google. Ambani claims that JioPhone Next is amongst the “most affordable 4G smartphones” in India and the world.

JioPhone Next Announced in India

Having said that, let’s not waste any more time and take a look at the key features and specifications of JioPhone Next:

JioPhone Next: Key Features and Specs

As you can tell from the images, JioPhone Next will feature a simple design with huge bezels on the front. You will find a plastic body, a decent-sized screen, a single rear camera, and a selfie camera with a flash onboard. We currently do not have any information on the screen size and internal hardware specifications. We will update the article once those are shared by Jio.

The renders of JioPhone Next further reveal that the device will be powered by Google’s latest Android Go software experience. It is a lightweight version of Android and comes with Go-edition apps like Google Go, Camera Go, and more. The company also revealed that you will get Google assistant, automatic real-aloud of screen text, quick language translation, and several other features on this device.

JioPhone Next “is built for India and it will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the internet for the very first time. And we can’t wait to show you the device later this year,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai in an official blog post.

Moreover, the device will be available to buy in two color variants – black and blue. It would also be great to see a signature Jio red color variant launch later this year.

JioPhone Next: Price and Sale Date

Wondering when you will be able to able to buy JioPhone Next? Well, Mukesh Ambani has revealed that JioPhone Next will go on sale starting from 10th September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

As for those wondering, what is the price of JioPhone Next in India? Or how much will the JioPhone Next smartphone cost in India? Well, Reliance did not share the price of its new 4G smartphone at the event today. We will learn more details, including the official specs and price, close to its sale date. So stay tuned for more information.