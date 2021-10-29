JioPhone Next Price & Launch Date Announced; How to Pre-Book One for Yourself

After facing a delay due to component shortage, Reliance Jio announced that it will launch its affordable 4G smartphone, JioPhone Next, during the festive occasion of Diwali in India. JioPhone Next, if you are unaware, has been developed by Reliance Jio in partnership with Google. And today, the company has announced the official price and launch date for JioPhone Next in India. It has also revealed how you can register your interest and pre-book the JioPhone Next for yourself.

JioPhone Next: Everything You Need to Know (2021)

JioPhone Next: Pricing and Availability

Although there have been several reports hinting at the price of the JioPhone Next, the company kept the official price of the device under wraps until today. Ahead of its launch on November 4, the company has announced the price of the device and exciting easy-EMI options that will be available for customers.

While the official price of JioPhone Next is Rs 6,499 in India, customers can get their hands on this device at an affordable price of Rs 1,999. They will then have access to various EMI options to pay the rest of the amount within an 18- or 24-months period.

Jio is giving users the option to choose from four EMI plans, namely the Always-on plan, Large plan, XL plan, and XXL plan. With each of the easy-EMI plans, customers will also get Jio’s monthly call and internet services.

For instance, if you choose the Always-on plan, you will need to pay Rs 300 for 24 months or Rs 350 for 18 months, while getting access to 5GB of internet data and 100 minutes of talktime per month. You can check out the image below to get all the details about the other EMI plans. However, it is worth mentioning that there is a Rs 501 processing fee included with the EMI offers. So, you will effectively be paying around Rs. 10,000 for the smartphone (Rs 2,500) and EMIs (Rs 7,200) over the next 24 months.

JioPhone Next is the first smartphone in its price category to offer such low-cost EMI options, as per Reliance Jio. With this, the company aims to deliver its affordable 4G smartphone to every nooks and corner of India via JioMart Digital’s 30,000 retail partners. The retailers will be able to provide paperless financing options to help customers easily get their hands on the JioPhone Next.

How to Pre-book JioPhone Next in India

Now, if you are looking to buy the JioPhone Next for yourself or your parents as their first smartphone, learn how you can pre-book (or register your interest) in buying the device right here:

Method 1: Using WhatsApp (Easiest Method)

The easiest way to register your interest in JioPhone Next is using WhatsApp. You simply need to follow the instructions below to pre-book this affordable smartphone.

1. Add this phone number “70182-70182” to your contacts as, say JioPhone Booking, and text “Hi” to this number on WhatsApp.

2. Then, tap on “Confirm Interest” on the reply received from the JioPhone Next bot on WhatsApp. You will then be asked to type in your full name.

3. You will now be asked to share your location in the conversation. Tap on the attachments icon (paperclip) in the textbox, followed by the Location option, and select the “Send your current location” option.

4. Your location will now be saved in JioMart Digital’s database and you will receive a confirmation from a nearby retailer in the upcoming days when the device goes on sale. So yeah, that’s how you register your interest in getting the JioPhone Next.

Method 2: Using Jio‘s Official Website

Reliance Jio has announced that you can register your interest in JioPhone Next on its official website. Visit the dedicated JioPhone Next landing page on Jio’s website using the attached link to pre-book this affordable smartphone. Follow the steps below to see how it goes:

1. Visit the JioPhone Next landing page from the link above and click on the floating “I am interested” button.

2. Then, enter your name and mobile number on the next page and click the “Generate OTP” button.

3. You will now receive an OTP on your mobile number, which you need to verify on the JioPhone Next website. Click the “Validate” button after entering the OTP here.

4. Next, you need to enter your address and pin code to make it possible for the company to locate a nearby JioMart retailer. You will receive a confirmation once you complete the form submission.

Method 3: Visting Local JioMart Digital Retailer

Last but not least, you can always visit a local JioMart Digital retailer near your location to not only pre-book but also buy the device once it goes on sale next week.

JioPhone Next: Key Specs and Features

Now, coming to the key specs and features of JioPhone Next, the device will be one of the cheapest 4G-supported smartphones in the world. It will boast a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a polycarbonate back panel with a single 13MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie shooter, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage under the hood. You also have a 3,500mAh battery with a 5W charger in the box.

The device runs a custom-built Pragati OS skin based on Android out of the box that will come with an auto-update feature. Moreover, you will also find several other features such as on-device language translation, support for voice assistants, and a read-aloud screen feature on the JioPhone Next. So, are you going to buy the JioPhone Next or not? Let us know in the comments below.