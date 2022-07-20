Jio Gained over 30 Lakh Mobile Users in May 2022: TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a new report that talks about the current telecom situation in the country. One of the intriguing findings is that Jio has gained over 30 lakh wireless subscribers in May 2022, yet again marking a strong holding in the segment. Here are more details to know.

Jio Leads the Market yet Again!

It is revealed that Jio garnered 31,11,417 mobile users in May 2022, followed by Airtel with 10,27,881 subscribers. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, lost 7,59,258 users in the same month.

As of May 31, 2022, Jio has a total market share of 35.69%, which is the highest. The second position is taken by Airtel with 31.62% share, followed by Vodafone Idea or Vi with 22.56% share, BSNL with 9.85% share, MTNL with 0.28%, and Reliance Communications with 0.0003% share.

Image; TRAI

It is told that the private access service providers held 89.87% and PSUs only accounted for 10.13% market share. The report also states that the total wireless subscribers were 1,145.50 million at the end of May, an increase from 1,142.66 million at the end of April this year. The users grew both in urban and rural areas.

The Mobile Number Portability (MNP) process also saw more users in May 2022 with 7.97 million subscribers submitting their requests, which is an increase from 697.57 million at the end of April 2022.

As for the broadband segment, the total Broadband users increased from 788.77 million at the end of April to 794.68 million at the end of May this year. There’s a monthly growth rate of 0.75%. To find out more data, you can check out the official report by TRAI.

So, what are your thoughts on the newly released data? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.