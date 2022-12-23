Jio New Year Launch Offer: New Rs 2023 Prepaid Plan Introduced

After recently introducing the new Rs 749 plan, Jio now has a New Year Launch offer to celebrate New Year’s in India. This has introduced the new Rs 2,023 prepaid plan. In addition, the telecom operator has also revised its existing Rs 2,999 annual plan. Have a look at the details below.

Jio Rs 2,023 Plan: Validity and Benefits

The new Jio Rs 2,023 plan comes with 2.5GB of data per day, which totals up to 630GB of data. As a standard, once the daily limit is used up, users can use the data at 64Kbps. This is alongside unlimited calls and a 100-SMS allowance a day.

Other than this, the plan offers access to the Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. This plan has a validity of 252 days.

Besides this, Jio has made changes to its Rs 2,999 prepaid plan. It now includes 75GB of extra data and an extended validity of 23 days. The added benefit will be added once the recharge is made. To recall, the plan offers 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, and the ability to the suite of Jio apps.

The Rs 2,023 and the revised Rs 2,999 plans are in addition to other long-term plans like the Rs 2,545 plan (valid for 336 days) and the Rs 2,879 plan (with a validity of 365 days).

As a reminder, the recently added Rs 749 plan includes 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, and Jio apps for 90 days. This is the first Jio prepaid plan with a validity of 90 days. So, will you go for the new Jio Happy New long-term plan? Let us know in the comments below.