Jio AirFiber Officially Launched: Price, Availability, and More

Jio announced its wireless internet service, AirFiber last year and it was at this year’s AGM, the telecom operator revealed its official launch date. The day is finally here and so is Jio’s AirFiber. This will compete with Airtel’s Xstream AirFiber solution, which was introduced recently. It comes in addition to JioFiber. Here’s all you need to know.

Jio AirFiber: Price and Availability

The Jio AirFiber plans start at Rs 599, which is cheaper than Airtel’s Xstream AirFiber. It comes in two variants: AirFiber and AirFiber Max (could be limited to select areas). It can be bought for a validity of 6 or 12 months. Here are the prices.

Jio AirFiber

Rs 599 plan: 30Mbps speeds, 550+ live channels, 14 OTT apps

Rs 899 plan: 100Mbps speeds, 550+ live channels, 14 OTT apps

Rs 1,199 plan: 100Mbps speeds, 550+ live channels, 14 OTT apps, along with Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium

Jio AirFiber Max

Rs 1,499 plan: 300Mbps speeds, 550+ live channels, 14 OTT apps, along with Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium

Rs 2,499 plan: 500Mbps speeds, 550+ live channels, 14 OTT apps, along with Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium

Rs 3,999 plan: 1000Mbps speeds, 550+ live channels, 14 OTT apps, along with Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium

The service is now available in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. If you want to get it, you can give a missed call on “60008-60008” or visit Jio’s website, or go to the nearest store and register with the necessary details, and pay Rs 100 as the adjustable booking amount. An executive will get in touch with you and if your area is eligible, you will be able to get it.

Jio AirFiber: Details

Jio’s AirFiber will provide you with Fiber-like speeds without the need for having a wired setup. With this, Jio aims to provide access to the internet at every home possible. Besides high-speed wireless internet, you can get access to OTT apps and hundreds of live channels. Plus, you get smart home services.

Speaking at the launch of JioAirFiber, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “With JioAirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services, and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance, and smart home.“

Jio AirFiber is based on the SA 5G architecture and supports Jio True 5G and Wi-Fi 6, much like Xstream AirFiber. Jio will also provide the Wi-Fi router, the 4K Smart set-top box, and the voice-activated remote control without any extra cost, which is great. The process of using it will be simple, you just plug it in and set it up to get started. You can use the Jio app for controls and customizations.

Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber

While both the Jio AirFiber and the Xstream AirFiber are aimed at providing wireless internet, Jio’s version is more lucrative and competitive. For starters, it has various plans and has a starting price of Rs 599 whereas Airtel’s solution has just one plan for Rs 799. The accompanying device is also free. Plus, Jio AirFiber is available in 8 cities while the Airtel Xstream AirFiber is currently available in only Delhi and Mumbai.

So, which one will you go for? Share your thoughts on this in the comments below.