Jio Conducts 5G Trials on the Redmi Note 11T; Supports Seven 5G Bands

As 5G networking technologies become more accessible across the world, we have seen major telecom companies trial their 5G networking equipment in India in recent months. So now, Reliance Jio and Xiaomi India’s sub-brand, Redmi India have partnered to conduct lab trials of Jio’s 5G networking capabilities on the upcoming Redmi Note 11T smartphone.

The two companies recently conducted controlled, in-lab tests of Jio’s 5G network on Redmi Note 11T, which is set to release on November 30 in India. In a press release, the company highlighted that the Redmi Note 11T 5G, which was launched as Poco M4 Pro 5G in the global market earlier this month, was used for “rigorous lab trials”, achieving “stellar results” in the download department.

As per the company, the Redmi Note 11T with support for seven 5G bands, including SA: n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78, and NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78, and was able to attain a “high downloading speed.” However, there is no specific information about the download speed.

“We are delighted to partner with Reliance Jio for the Redmi Note 11T 5G in our endeavor of democratizing technology by making it easier for customers to get access to 5G smartphones that are future-ready. Our latest trial with Reliance Jio is an indication of the development of the 5G ecosystem in India and the encouraging outcome highlights the true potential of the device and brings a high-quality 5G experience closer to reality,” said Muralikrishnan B, the COO of Xiaomi India, in a statement.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Key Specs and Features (Expected)

Now, for those unaware, Redmi India recently confirmed to launch the Note 11T 5G in India. The device will reportedly be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G smartphone that launched in China last month. So, it is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which is a 6nm chipset, under the hood. Moreover, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has teased a 6nm chipset for the Redmi Note 11T 5G in a recent tweet, essentially confirming this hardware specification.

Excited to announce that the #NextGenRacer #RedmiNote11T5G will be the 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒔𝒕 ever #Redmi phone with a 𝟔𝐧𝐦 chipset!



🏁 Better thermals

🏁 Better battery life

🏁 Better performance

🏁 The fastest #5G smartphone from @RedmiIndia



I ❤️ #RedmiNotepic.twitter.com/hf0RizyCiB— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 22, 2021

The device is also expected to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, a dual-camera setup with a primary 50MP lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP selfie shooter housed inside a punch-hole cutout at the front.

There will be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging inside. The Note 11T 5G will reportedly run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. As per a recent report, it will come in three configurations, including 6GB + 64GB (Rs 16,999), 6GB + 128GB (Rs 17,999), 8GB + 128GB (Rs 19,999).

Now, it is worth mentioning that these are not the official prices of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. We recommend you take this information with a grain of salt. However, if you want to know the official specs, features, and pricing of the device in India, stay tuned for our coverage of the launch event on November 30.