After launching the Dimensity 900 and 800U chipsets earlier this year, MediaTek has today announced two new processors to power future mid-range 5G smartphones. Dubbed as the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810, the new chipsets offer boosted performance, dual-SIM 5G support, and advanced imaging capabilities for 5G smartphones.

Dimensity 920 and 810 Chipsets Announced

Dimensity 920

Starting with the Dimensity 920, the chipset brings significant upgrades over its 900-series predecessor. Built using the 6nm process, it features an octa-core CPU based on Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz speeds with an integrated Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It comes with support for up to LPDDR5 RAM, up to UFS 3.1 storage, and MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 for 9% improvement in gaming performance.

It also supports smart adaptive displays that enable mobile devices to dynamically adjust the refresh rate depending on the content. The Dimensity 920 will also offer an integrated flagship-level, HDR-native image signal processor that supports hardware-accelerated 4K video recording using up to 108MP sensor.

The chipset balances performance, power, and cost to offer hardware-based 4K HDR video capture. Moreover, it supports dual 5G SIM, dual VONR, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6.

Dimensity 810

Coming to the Dimensity 810, the chipset is also built using the 6nm manufacturing node. It comes with an octa-core design with Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz. It also brings support for 120Hz display to mid-range 5G smartphones, advanced noise reduction for improved low-light imaging. The chipset supports up to 64MP cameras.

Other than these, Dimensity 810 also supports advanced camera features such as artistic AI-color in collaboration with Arcsoft. Moreover, it comes with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 support with an intelligent resource management system to optimize gaming performance.

As for availability, MediaTek says smartphones with Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chipsets will release in the third quarter of 2021. So, we can expect phone makers to release devices with these chipsets sometime between October and December.