Redmi Note 11T 5G to Launch in India on November 30

After launching the Redmi Note 11 series in China last month, Redmi India has announced the launch date of the “Redmi Note 11T 5G” in India today. The regular Redmi Note 11 is expected to arrive in India as the Redmi Note 11T 5G on November 30. Notably, the same phone was launched as the Poco M4 Pro 5G in Europe.

Redmi has set up an event microsite for the launch of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. Although it doesn’t detail the specifications of the handset, you can sign up to get notified when the event goes live. You can check out the official launch date announcement tweet right here: Break-neck speed for those who live life in the fast lane! Brace yourselves for the arrival of Redmi's #NextGenRacer. 🚥



The all-new #5G enabled #RedmiNote11T5G is coming your way on 30.11.2021. 🏁



Gear up for the race of the season here:

— Redmi India – #RedmiNote11T5G (@RedmiIndia) November 15, 2021

Thanks to the Chinese launch and recent rumors, we know what to expect from the device. Note 11T 5G will feature a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the Note 11T 5G is likely to equip MediaTek’s 6nm octa-core Dimensity 810 chipset. You could expect to find up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage aboard the handset. You also have the option to expand the storage with a microSD card here.

For optics, the device could pack a dual-camera system consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. As for selfies, it could offer a 16MP front camera. The battery present here is a 5,000mAh unit that supports 33W fast charging.

India Price (Rumored)

According to a report on Moneycontrol, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to cost Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB variant with 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models are tipped to be priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively.