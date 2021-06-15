After getting the green light to start 5G trials in India late last month, Airtel has begun its mid-band 5G network trials in the country. The telecom giant is currently testing its 5G network in Gurgaon’s DLF Cyber Hub located in Millenium city.

Citing relevant sources, Economic Times’ Danish Khan reports that Airtel is currently operating in the 3,500 MHz bans, following DoT’s guidelines. Airtel is using Ericsson’s 5G equipment for the trial as the use of Chinese components has been prohibited in the country.

As per the report, the maximum download speed offered by Airtel’s 5G network during the trial is over 1 Gbps. You can check out a tweet showcasing the 5G download and upload speeds of the network.

Airtel’s #5G trial network speeds in Gurgaon. Running on Ericsson gear. pic.twitter.com/nLctWjIHuX — Danish (@DanishKh4n) June 14, 2021

As per a follow-up tweet, the smartphone shown in the video is a OnePlus 8 device. The Chinese giant has reportedly issued a special patch to enable 5G network support on its flagship device.

Airtel is working with companies like Oppo, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, and Apple to test its 5G network in the country. Moreover, after successful testing of its network in Gurgaon, Airtel plans to initiate a 5G network trial in Mumbai in the coming days.

Now, for the unaware, Airtel became the first telco giant in India to successfully conduct live 5G tests earlier this year. This came after Jio boasted about its 5G plans in India late in 2020. Furthermore, Airtel even partnered with global chipmaker Qualcomm to accelerate the rollout of 5G in the country.

So, as you can imagine, Airtel is working tirelessly to be the first telco company in India to roll out 5G connections before its rivals, Vodafone India (Vi) and Reliance Jio, jump on the bandwagon. And by the looks of it, Bharti Airtel might beat its rivals in this department in the coming days.