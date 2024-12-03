Early Rotten Tomatoes Scores for Creature Commandos Make Fans Cheer for DC

The Marvel Universe is expanding enormously, so DC needed a makeover – this time from the high-profile filmmakers James Gunn and Peter Safran. The duo decided to make it an 8-to-10-year deal and to take it further if things go well. So, the DCEU was split into two chapters, the first one being Gods and Monsters, which involves five films and five television shows. While the first film, Superman: Legacy, will be released sometime in 2025, the first television show, titled Creature Commandos, will be here in a couple of days. However, as usual, an early screening of the DC show happened recently and has been highly praised by critics. Well, here we reveal the Rotten Tomatoes scores for the show.

Creature Commandos Receives an Exceptional Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Image Credit: Rotten Tomatoes (Screenshot By Aparna Ukil/Beebom)

Creature Commandos will debut on Max on December 5, 2024, and it has already received 94% ratings and 15 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Gunn has previously blessed the industry with projects like Peacemaker, Dawn of the Dead, and more. So, it’s evident fans were curious to see how things turn out for him as the co-chairman of DC Studios. Seeing the positive response from critics and the hype on social media, it would be safe to say that bigger things are yet to come.

Gunn is seen as a phenomenal storyteller, so how can one resist talking about it while reviewing Creature Commandos? Cassondra Feltus from Black Girl Nerds says, ‘Creature Commandos is a riotous good time with all of James Gunn’s trademark brilliance for storytelling and humanizing the strangest, most obscure characters.’ ‘If this series is any indication, the future of the DC Universe is in very good hands,’ says Collider’s Nate Richard.

On the other hand, fans are cheering for DC the way they used to before it all went downhill. A critic says, ‘An excellent and awesome start to the DCU.’ ‘Gunn has done it again,’ says an X user.

This is just the beginning, so let’s not raise our expectations and wait patiently for James Gunn and Peter Safran to take the newly formed DC Universe to new heights.