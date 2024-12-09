A New Creature Commandos Clip Released By James Gunn Ahead of Episode 3

Creature Commandos has taken fans of the DC universe by storm with how good the show has turned out to be. Recently, we had the premier of the first two episodes of Creature Commandos and that was enough to win over everyone skeptical of DC’s revival. Now that the third episode is set to release soon, James Gunn has posted a new clip for Creature Commandos featuring snippets of what is to come in future episodes. So, let’s take a look at it!

Creature Commandos Promises More Twisted Humor and Origins Stories

Image Credit: DC Studios (via YouTube/Max, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

James Gunn has posted a new clip of Creature Commandos on X which features snippets from the episodes we have already seen but also brings forward a look into the future episodes of the animated series. We get to see that Frankenstein is probably going to join the team under Rick Flag Sr. and finally, G.I. Robot will get to shoot some “Nazis” after a series of disappointments for the Tin Man.

It also looks like the upcoming episodes will dive into the origin stories of each member of the team just like we saw the origin of The Bride in Episode 2 of Creature Commandos. Looking at the clip, it seems like things are not exactly how they seem to be and there is more to the conflict between the sorceress Circe and Princess Ilana Rostovic. So, let’s wait and see what happens further, and till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!