Creature Commandos Season 2 Announced by James Gunn

James Gunn fans should be incredibly happy right now, as it was recently confirmed that Creature Commandos has been renewed for Season 2.

The HBO Max series is an adult comedy that premiered earlier this month. It was the first DC project under the guidance of James Gunn, so everyone obviously had high hopes for the series. The show was indeed good and was very much like Peacemaker in terms of storytelling.

You wanted monsters? Well, you’re getting even more. We’re coming back for season two!



But don’t worry, we’ve still got plenty left this season for you. Catch new episodes of #CreatureCommandos every Thursday, with the season one finale dropping January 9 exclusively on… pic.twitter.com/74JeDzscRa— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 23, 2024

The DC fandom loved Creature Commandos and the quirky characters featured in the show. That is possibly why HBO Max decided to renew the series without making the fandom wait for a long period. This is a big win for James Gunn, and the success of the show proves that the future of the DC Universe is in the right hands.

However, it’s important to note that even though the second season was announced recently, neither the network nor James Gunn has revealed anything about the release date. With the amount of projects in production under DCU, it’s safe to say that the show won’t return to our screens before 2026. The production will take at least a year and maybe longer, especially if James Gunn will be a part of the direction.

Regardless, if you’re one of those DC fans who hasn’t watched Creature Commandos because you didn’t have faith, maybe it’s time to watch the series. The fact that the series has been renewed for Season 2 proves that the fandom loved it. Also, you should know that Creature Commandos picks up right where the story of Peacemaker ends. So, before getting to Creature Commandos, make sure you watch Peacemaker and, of course, Gunn’s Suicide Squad if you haven’t watched it already.

The series, like Suicide Squad, features Amanda Waller forming a team of misfits to tackle world-ending threats. The premise may sound similar to Suicide Squad, but the narrative as a whole is quite different from what we’ve seen before from James Gunn.