James Gunn Surprises Fans by Revealing New Superman Details

Gunn confirmed that the movie will start the action straight away and won't waste much time in the buildup.

James Gunn’s Superman is one of the most anticipated DC projects that will be released in July 2025. A couple of days ago, we got to witness the first poster of the film featuring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. Along with that, Gunn also confirmed the movie’s release window.

We must admit that the actor looks too good in the key visual, and now, it’s even harder for us to wait for the first teaser trailer. However, we aren’t that far from it, as the first trailer for the film will be released on December 19, 2024.

While fans await the trailer, James Gunn has shared significant details about the film with the fandom. The film kickstarts in the middle of the action. Meaning, it won’t waste much time in the buildup and will get straight to action. Lois is already acquainted with Superman, and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick heavily influences the flying action sequences. In addition to these, Lex Luther already holds a deep hatred for the Man of Steel.

At this point, fans also wish to know if the Superman movie will set up another DC project by introducing some other character from the universe. Well, that won’t be the case. Gunn confirmed that the movie will not lay a foundation for any future projects. The details don’t end here.

The creator also confirmed that Mr. Terrific will be seen in a significant role in the film. From the very beginning, Superman was kicked for wearing trunks, but David Corenswet wanted to go with it. The actor said that the kids shouldn’t be afraid of Superman. They must see him as an alien with immense powers who dresses like a wrestler.

We already know Superman is a Kryptonian who was sent to Earth before the planet’s destruction. In the 2025 film, he harmonizes his heritage with the one he received from his adoptive parents.