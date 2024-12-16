Superman Trailer Release Date Confirmed: Here’s When It Is Coming Out

James Gunn’s era of DC is upon us with Superman being the first theatrical release from the studio. Earlier, it was confirmed that the trailer for this upcoming movie is ready to be released but there was no confirmed release date for DCU’s Superman trailer. Well, now the veil has been lifted and we finally have a confirmation of when the trailer will be released. So, let’s find out!

Superman Trailer Will Release on December 19, 2024

Image Credit: DC Comics (via X/James Gunn)

It was revealed by James Gunn that the first teaser trailer for Superman will be released in December but the date was not specified. However, now we have confirmed reports via Daniel Richtman that the DCU Superman trailer will be released on December 19, 2024.

Before the public release, the trailer will be previewed on December 17 to the crew and media. A theater has been prepared in Los Angeles for the premier of the Superman trailer this Tuesday.

As of now, we have no idea what to expect from the Superman trailer but we can expect it to be grand since James Gunn has told us multiple times that he is looking after it quite closely and has done multiple cuts to make the perfect trailer. So, let’s wait and see what happens and till then, stay tuned with is for further updates!