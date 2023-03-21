iQOO Z7 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 920 Launched in India

iQOO has launched the new iQOO Z7 5G as part of its Z series in India today. The new budget 5G smartphone is an India-exclusive phone and brings along features like 44W fast charging, 64MP cameras, and more. Have a look at the details below.

iQOO Z7 5G: Specs and Features

The new iQOO Z7 looks similar to the iQOO Z7 Pro and features a rectangular rear camera hump and flat edges. The front part has a 6.38-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1300 nits of peak brightness (highest in the price segment), and a Full HD+ screen resolution. The display supports HDR10+ and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner too.

Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The camera department includes 64MP primary camera with OIS+EIS support and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera stands at 16MP (f/2.0). You also get access to camera features like Super Night mode, Vlog movie mode, 4K video recording at 30fps, portrait mode, and more.

The iQOO Z7 5G gets its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. The fast charging tech can provide a 50% charge in about 25 minutes. The phone runs FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. It is promised to get 2 years of major software updates and 3 years of security updates.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Z7 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB+128GB). As part of an HDFC Bank and SBI Bank offer, you can get an instant discount of Rs 1,500, bringing the launch price down to Rs 17,499 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 18,499 (8GB+128GB). There’s also an option to avail of no-cost EMI and get free color earphones too. The sale will begin at 1 pm today on Amazon India and the iQOO e-store. The iQOO Z7 5G comes in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colors.