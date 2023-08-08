iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Launch Date Confirmed for India; Check out the Details!

iQOO has finally revealed the launch date of its upcoming iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone in India, as part of its pocket-friendly Z series. The smartphone will debut as another variant of the Z7 5G device launched back in March 2023. Keep reading to know more.

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is launching on August 31 and you will be able to catch the launch live via the company’s YouTube channel. You will also receive updates in real-time via its social media handles like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Based on the teaser on X, it is easy to decipher that the device will be available in a blue color option with the power button and volume rockers placed on the right side of the device. If you look closely, you can see that the smartphone will have an overall slimmer design with a curved screen and curved back panel. The curved nature of the smartphone was previously confirmed by Nipun Marya himself in a former X post. A #FullyLoaded fusion of 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝, 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞! #iQOOZ7Pro has its own story to tell. Save the date for the PRO. #GenZ #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/JkgLStZURt— Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) August 8, 2023

Apart from this, the device is expected to arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It can ship with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. At the back, expect a dual camera setup with a 64MP primary lens with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The front punch-hole will most likely house a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone could be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging. It will most likely run FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

With the launch date now officially out, we expect iQOO to reveal tidbits about the device to help us gain better insights into its specifications. We will be sure to cover the launch of the device and bring the details to you. So, stay tuned with us for further updates on the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, and share your thoughts about the device in the comment section below.