After launching the iQOO 3 in India earlier last year, Vivo’s gaming-centric sub-brand took a prolonged hiatus from the market. More than a year later, the company is now back with the iQOO 7 flagship series in the country. The standard iQOO 7 comes with the Snapdragon 870 chipset while the iQOO 7 Legend is the flagship Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone of the lineup.

iQOO 7 Legend: Specifications

iQOO first launched the iQOO 7 series in China back in January earlier this year. The iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport Edition has been rebranded as the iQOO 7 Legend for the Indian market. So, apart from a fancy race-track design on the rear, what do you have in store?

On the front, the iQOO 7 Legend includes a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The panel boasts a 2400 x 1080p resolution, 105% NTSC color gamut, HDR10+, and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. You will find an in-display fingerprint scanner and a centered 16MP punch-hole selfie camera in tow as well.

Under the hood, the iQOO 7 Legend is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC with 5G support. You will also find up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage onboard. The device runs Android 11-based FunTouchOS out-of-the-box. Also, there’s a 4,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge technology support. iQOO is claiming that you will be able to completely juice up the device in around 15 minutes.

Turning our attention to the rear, the triple camera setup here includes a 48MP Sony IMX589 primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The telephoto camera supports up to 20x digital zoom as well.

Finally, there’s support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC on the connectivity front. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack, wireless charging, or an IP rating on the iQOO 7 Legend.

iQOO 7: Specifications

The standard iQOO 7 is not the same as the Legend variant. Instead, the iQOO 7 is a rebranded variant of the iQOO 5 Neo, which launched in China back in March. There are a few similarities between the standard and Legend variant.

This smartphone also features a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It also sports a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera on the front.

As far as similarities go, the iQOO 7 also sports a primary 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor and 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV. The telephoto lens on the iQOO 7 Legend is swapped out with a 2MP depth sensor on the standard variant here.

Talking about the differences, the most obvious ones are under the hood. The iQOO 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage. There’s a bigger 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging onboard as well.

The device runs Android 11-based FunTouchOS in India. It supports 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor, and more. iQOO 7 will be available to buy in two color variants – Solid Ice Blue and Storm Black.

Price and Availability

iQOO 7 is priced starting at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB+128GB base variant. The high-end 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at Rs. 33,990 and Rs. 35,990 in India respectively.

iQOO 7 Legend, on the other hand, is priced starting at Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB+128GB base variant while the higher-end 12GB+256GB variant costs Rs. 43,990 in India.

Both the devices will be up for pre-order from May 1, exclusively on Amazon India. You can avail a flat Rs. 2,000 discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions. The company will offer an additional Rs. 2,000 discount on the iQOO 7 series via Amazon Coupons, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs. 27,990 and Rs. 34,990 respectively in India.