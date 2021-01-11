With the Mi 11, Xiaomi became the first Android phone maker to launch a Snapdragon 888 phone earlier last year. Vivo’s gaming-centric brand, iQOO, takes the second spot with the launch of the much-awaited iQOO 7 in China today. It is a successor to the iQOO 5 series from last year. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, features a 120Hz display, 48MP triple cameras, and mind-boggling 120W fast-charging support.

iQOO 7 Specifications

Starting off with the design, iQOO 7 sports an aluminum frame for added durability and AG Glass back panel. The device features a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 300Hz touch response rate. The display also boasts a 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, 105% NTSC color gamut, HDR10+, and more.

iQOO 7 is powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone arrives with 5G connectivity support, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6 out-of-the-box. Further, if you are a number-fiend and like benchmark scores, then iQOO 7 boasts an impressive 750,000+ on the AnTuTu benchmark.

The smartphone runs Vivo’s new OriginOS skin based on Android 11. It is a grid-like intuitive UI, which will offer you the option to pin CPU, GPU usage, and network controls on the home screen. You can check out OriginOS key features right here.

In the optics department, iQOO 7 features a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. You also get up to 20x digital zoom to capture far-away subjects. Let’s not forget about the 16MP (f/2.) selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout on the front.

iQOO 7 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery pack. That’s nothing to worry about though as the device brings 120W FlashCharge technology support in tow. This means you will be able to fully juice up your device in about 15 minutes. The company still does not offer wireless charging but it’s okay. Plugging in for a few minutes would do the trick with this device.

Price and Availability

iQOO 7 has been priced starting at CNY 3,798 (~Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB+128GB base variant whereas the high-end 12GB+256GB variant will set you back CNY 4,198 (~Rs. 47,625) in China.

The base variant will be available in two colorways – blue and black. The higher-end variant will be the BMW Limited Edition variant. The smartphone will be up for pre-order today and go on sale starting from 15th January in China. There is currently no word on the iQOO 7’s launch in India.