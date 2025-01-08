When Is the iPhone SE 4 Coming Out? We Finally Have a Release Window

We already know that Apple is working on its next-generation iPhone SE, which is expected to be the first iPhone of 2025. The rumored iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to be a complete revamp with a new design, bigger display, faster processor, and Apple Intelligence support. While we wait for an official statement, the recent rumors suggest an earlier release date. Recently, a proven leaker claimed that Apple will launch the new iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 alongside the iOS 18.3 update. However, just minutes later, the topshot analyst Mark Gurman puts this rumor to bed.

Initially, a trustworthy source on X suggested that devices codenamed “V59” and “J481” would be launched alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 updates. Mark Gurman already reported that “V59” would be the iPhone SE 4 and “J481” is the upcoming entry-level iPad 11.

Three years in a row, Apple released its iOS 15.3, iOS 16.3, and iOS 17.3 updates in late January. If the tech titan follows the same trend this year, we can expect iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 to arrive later this month. The initial rumor suggested that Apple would unveil the purported iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 alongside the iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 iterations.

However, in a follow-up post on X, Mark Gurman mentioned that the new iPad 11, iPad Air, and iPhone SE are being developed in the iOS 18.3 train, but it doesn’t mean Apple will launch the new devices and operating systems simultaneously. Instead, Gurman believes that the Cupertino tech giant will launch the iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 by April, sometime before the iOS 18.4 iteration.

Sometimes, one rumor leads to another and now we’ve got a clearer timeline of the upcoming iPhone SE 4 and new iPads.

The April timeline aligns with the previous rumors that Apple will launch the next-generation iPhone SE, iPad 11, and iPad Air with M4 after the MacBook Air update in early 2025. Then, in May or during WWDC 2025, the giant is likely to announce a HomePod with a display and other devices. We can expect to see at least 22 new Apple products in 2025.