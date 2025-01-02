Forget iPhone SE 4, Apple’s Next Budget iPhone Likely to Be Called iPhone16E

For quite a long time now, we’ve heard a lot about Apple’s upcoming mid-ranger iPhone SE 4. The next generation of entry-level iPhone is expected to arrive in March 2025, but it has been rumored to carry a different name, something we weren’t expecting.

According to a post from Fixed Focus Digital, the successor of the iPhone SE 3 will be called the iPhone 16E, rather than the iPhone SE 4 we all were expecting. Also, on December 31, another well-known leaker Majin Bu cited a source that said Apple will unveil a new iPhone in 2025 which will be called the iPhone 16E, not the iPhone SE 4.

At the moment, it’s unclear if the name would use a capital E or a small E, or Apple might end up calling it an iPhone 16 (SE) or iPhone 16 SE. Also, this rumor might not turn out to be true and the tech tian might stick to its original iPhone SE branding.

It’s worth knowing that Fixed Focus Digital doesn’t have a proven record of Apple rumors yet. Before the iPhone 16 launch, they claimed that the Pro models would be available in a new Bronze finish, which ended up being the new Dessert Titanium. On the other hand, Fixed Focus Digital was wrong with the number of color options for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. If Apple launched the upcoming model with the iPhone 16 chassis, the rumors of the iPhone 16E would prove to be accurate. As of now, it’s better to take this rumor with a pinch of salt.

If we keep aside the naming rumors, we’ve got an idea of what the device would look like and perform like. The iPhone SE 4 might take design inspiration from the iPhone 14 to feature a nice 6.1-inch OLED screen with Face ID support. Other features may include a newer A-series chip, 48MP primary camera, USB-C port, and 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence features. Also, we might get to see the programmable Action Button which first debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro models. Furthermore, it could be the first device to arrive with an Apple-designed 5G modem.

The iPhone SE 3, which debuted almost 3 years ago looks quite outdated with an iPhone 8 chassis, thick black bezels around the display, Touch ID, and a Lightning port. Apple currently sells it for $429. Despite a share of worthy upgrades, the Cupertino tech giant won’t raise the price dramatically. Yes, the price may go up slightly, but the upcoming affordable iPhone would bear a price tag below $500.