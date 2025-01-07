Home > News > Apple Intelligence Notification Summary Will Get a Disclaimer in next iOS Update

Apple Intelligence Notification Summary Will Get a Disclaimer in next iOS Update

Kanika Gogia
Comments 0
Notification Summary Disclaimer
Image Credits: Apple

Ever since Apple rolled out its Apple Intelligence features, it has remained in the limelight. While users appreciated some AI features for making their lives easier, one feature got a lot of backlash. Yes, we’re talking about AI-powered Notification Summaries. We’ve come across several instances where ‌Apple Intelligence‌ provided incorrect summaries from incoming news app notifications. After facing quite a lot of criticism, Apple is working on an Apple Intelligence update to prevent the confusion caused by inaccurate summaries of news headlines.

Apple told BBC News that a software update is coming soon to clarify when Apple Intelligence has summarised notifications.

“Apple Intelligence features are in beta and we are continuously making improvements with the help of user feedback. A software update in the coming weeks will further clarify when the text being displayed is summarization provided by Apple Intelligence. We encourage users to report a concern if they view an unexpected notification summary.”

This statement comes after a BBC complaint over a false notification summary generated by Apple Intelligence. One AI alert claimed that Luke Littler had already won the darts finals before the championship tournament had even begun. Another notification said former Brazilian tennis player Rafael Nadal had come out as gay. Following these notifications, Apple AI was under fire. BBC News asked Apple to take action on these incorrect Apple Intelligence summaries because it hampers customers’ trust in their news organization.

Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries
Image Credit: BBC News

For reference, Notification Summaries is an Apple Intelligence feature available on devices running iOS 18.1 or later. This feature groups multiple notifications from an app so you get a one-sentence overview of the content. While this feature was designed to help users scan multiple notifications faster and save time, it completely missed the mark. Unfortunately, Notification Summaries is sometimes stupid and sometimes hilarious, but it’s never 100% accurate. Most of the time, AI pulls the wrong details from the news and messes up the content completely.

Related Articles
CES 2025: There’s a New Apple Watch App That Lets You Control Your Mac with Gestures
Kanika Gogia Jan 6, 2025
Apple Is Paying up to $20 to Users to Settle Siri-Spying Lawsuit: Check Eligibility
Kanika Gogia Jan 3, 2025
Forget iPhone SE 4, Apple’s Next Budget iPhone Likely to Be Called iPhone16E
Kanika Gogia Jan 2, 2025

There have been several reports that Apple Intelligence has provided incorrect or false details. In November, Notification Summaries incorrectly interpreted a story from The New York Times and suggested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been arrested. Also, last month, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) asked Apple to disable the Notification Summaries feature after AI generated a headline suggesting murder suspect Luigi Mangione had shot himself. They further added that “generative AI services are still too immature to produce reliable information for the public.”

Fortunately, Notification Summaries are an opt-in feature and you can easily turn them off in the iPhone settings.

#Tags
#Apple#Apple Intelligence

Kanika Gogia

Kanika has been a loyal iPhone user since 2014 and loves everything Apple. With a Master’s in Computer Applications, passion for technology, and over five years of experience in writing, she landed at Beebom as an Apple Ecosystem Writer. She specializes in writing How To’s, troubleshooting guides, App features, and roundups for Apple users to help them make the best use of their gadgets. When not writing, she loves to try out new recipes and enjoy some family time.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...