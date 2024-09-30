Apple’s Long Rumored HomePod with Display and homeOS May Arrive in 2025

For quite a long time now, there have been rumors that Apple is gearing up to launch its first-ever smart home display that would be a direct rival to the Echo Show, Google Nest, and Meta Portal. Now, the latest report suggests that Apple might launch not just one, but two smart home devices next year, powered by a brand-new operating system called ‘homeOS’.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman sheds some light on Apple’s upcoming smart home devices. The report refreshes the claims that Apple’s Home Hub device will be a blend of two devices- a HomePod and a smart display. Gurman mentioned that Apple will launch two smart display products. A lower-end smart display (codename J490) for FaceTime and controlling home appliances, and a higher-end device (codename J595) with a robotic arm and a larger iPad-like display.

Both the smart displays will have Apple Intelligence at the core, helping Apple to introduce its AI suite of features to the home. Beyond AI, both smart home products will run on the new ‘homeOS’. However, Gurman believes homeOS would be based on the existing tvOS, and Apple may ultimately combine the two platforms for every home device in its lineup.

The lower-end smart display is expected to arrive as early as next year. While there’s no detailed information available, the entry-level HomePod is likely to include an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence, a squared display, a FaceTime camera, and recognition for various hand gestures. It will also have a limited selection of app like run apps like Calendar, Notes, FaceTime, and Home for controlling the smart home appliances. Besides, there would be some third-party apps as well.

On the other hand, the higher version of the HomePod with a robotic limb is likely to cost $1000 or more. It’s anticipated that the higher-end model would serve as a video conferencing machine, allowing the members to move around during the meeting. Again, AI will be the heart of Apple’s upcoming smart displays. Previously, we’ve also heard that Apple has tasked Foxconn to develop the casings, arms, and other key mechanical components for its tabletop robot.

As of now, none of the Apple TV and HomePod models have the necessary hardware to support AI processing. According to Gurman, Apple’s current home device hardware engineering team is working closely with the Apple Intelligence team to integrate the new Siri and other AI features into the new products.

Of course, the upcoming HomePods will continue to support high-quality audio. While experimenting with prototypes, Apple has also toyed with the idea of making the device magnetic so it can attach to walls or sit atop the desk. Whatever the overall design may be, all the signs point to the fact that Apple will enter the smart display league in 2025.