iPhone SE 3 Launch Might Be Just Around the Corner

Apple is expected to refresh its iPhone SE lineup with the launch of the much-rumored iPhone SE 3 this year. The previous rumors have suggested that the iPhone SE 2 successor will launch in early 2022, and the latest information (courtesy of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman) corroborates that. In fact, from what has been revealed, the launch is expected to happen really soon.

iPhone SE 3 Launch Timeline Revealed

Mark Gurman, via his “Power On” newsletter, has suggested that Apple will host its first virtual event of 2022 to launch the iPhone SE 3 soon. The event will most likely take place in March or April, meaning we are only a couple of months away from the iPhone SE 3 launch.

If this happens, it will be similar to the launch timeline of the iPhone SE 2, which launched in April two years ago. Hence, there are high chances this might be the actual launch timeline for its successor. However, an exact iPhone SE 3 release date remains unknown.

Gurman also reveals that Apple’s second event will be the WWDC in June, which will also be an online-only gathering and include the announcement of the next-gen iOS 16 (codenamed Sydney), tvOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS 9.

While the Apple iPhone SE 3 has been leaked several times in the past, there’s no concrete information available as to how it will be like. Nonetheless, we can expect it to come with 5G support, which will be one of its key highlights, and feature some hardware upgrades.

A recent report revealed that the third-gen iPhone SE won’t be accompanied by any design changes and will stick to its predecessor’s dated design, which is taken from the iPhone 8. Hence, thick bezels, a single rear camera, and Touch ID is what we will get with the iPhone SE 3.

The device is also expected to come with an A14 or A15 Bionic chipset, improved cameras, a bigger and possibly long-lasting battery, iOS 15, and more. It is revealed that design upgrades will be for the 2024 iPhone SE model, which might get an iPhone 11 or iPhone XR-like design. As for the iPhone SE 3 price, it could possibly be priced similarly to the iPhone SE 2.

One thing worth noting is that these details aren’t concrete, and we will have to wait for Apple to reveal some. Until then, it’s best to take them with a grain of salt and wait. We will update you with more details, so stay tuned.