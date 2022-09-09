iPhone SE 2022 Gets Price Hike in India After iPhone 14 Launch

With the launch of a new iPhone series, Apple is usually known to discontinue some phones and slashes the price of others every year. But, in a surprise move, the company has increased the price of its cheapest, budget-centric iPhone model – the iPhone SE 2022 – in India after the announcement of the iPhone 14 series. The price of iPhone SE 2022 (or iPhone SE 3) has been hiked by Rs 6,000. So let’s look at all the details here.

iPhone SE 2022 Price in India Increased

At the time of launch, the iPhone SE 2022 was priced starting at Rs 43,990 for the 64GB base model in India. Its price has since been hiked to Rs 49,990, which is a Rs 6,000 price hike over the release price. Apple didn’t disclose any reason for the price increase, but it could possibly because of the rising rupee prices against the dollar.

Since the Apple Store is currently down in anticipation of the iPhone 14 series pre-orders, which go live at 5:30PM IST, we independently couldn’t verify the updated prices. So, thanks to 91Mobiles, here’s a look at the new price of all the three storage variants of the iPhone SE 2022 in India: Storage variant Original Price New Price 64GB Rs 43,990 Rs 49,990 128GB Rs 48,990 Rs 54,990 256GB Rs 58,990 Rs 64,990

In addition, the iPhone 14 series launch in India saw the company discontinue the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 in India. And the prices for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 have been reduced to make them more pocket-friendly in the country.

Now, this is really disappointing for smartphone users in India, as we usually look forward to price cuts in previous-gen models after the release of a new lineup. But, an increase in the price of the iPhone SE 2022 model with the iPhone 14 series in India is baffling, especially when it’s known that the latest SE hasn’t been selling as well as the older generations.

So yeah, you would be better off getting the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 at a slightly price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days or the Amazon Great Indian Sale in the coming week. What are your thoughts on this price increase? Let us know in the comments below.