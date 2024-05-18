After iPad Pro, iPhone 17 to Get ‘Significantly Thinner’ Design: Report

We are months away from the release of the iPhone 16 series and rumors of iPhone 17 have already started surfacing. The latest report from The Information is shaping up the 2025 iPhones to bring a major refresh. It seems that Apple is taking cues from the recently released thinnest Apple product – the M4 iPad Pro.

The paywalled report says Apple is planning to release an all-new model in the iPhone 17 series which will be ‘significantly thinner’ as compared to other models and will be more expensive than the Pro Max model This new slim iPhone 17 series variant is poised to take inspiration from iPhone X in terms of design.

In a major shift, the cameras on the model will be placed in the top-center of the back. Apple has been following the trend of adding rear cameras on the top-left corner since the iPhone X. If we are to visualize this, the camera module could look somewhat like Google Pixel.

Additional design changes might include a thinner Dynamic Island, an aluminum chassis, and a display size between 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch.

On the internals, the slim iPhone 17 model will be powered by an A19 chipset and there will be an improved selfie camera. With all the changes, the model could be priced north of $1,199, which is the current pricing of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It is noteworthy that we are more than a year away from the release of the iPhone 17 series and these rumors may or may not materialize. Therefore, take these with a pinch of salt.