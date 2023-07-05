iPhone 15 Series Rumored to Include Larger Batteries

The leaks and rumors for the much anticipated iPhone 15 lineup continue to flow, and today, we have received important details about its battery sizes. Apple is looking to boost the battery life of its iPhone lineup with the next iteration, and here’s what you need to know!

iPhone 15 Series with Bigger Batteries: Report

Exclusive information from Chinese media outlet ITHome indicates that the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup will boast significantly larger batteries compared to the iPhone 14 series. The company claims to have obtained this information via an internal source at Foxconn.

Based on the rumor, the vanilla iPhone 15 will include a 3,877mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 15 Plus will come with a 4,912mAh battery. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will be equipped with a 3,650mAh and a 4,852mAh battery respectively. To put this in perspective, the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max come with 3,279mAh, 4,325mAh, 3,200mAh, and 4,323mAh batteries, respectively.

Source: MacRumors

This means that not only the vanilla iPhone 15 will have a higher capacity battery than the 15 Pro, but even the iPhone 15 Plus will surpass the Pro and the Pro Max in terms of battery capacity. This new revelation goes in line with earlier rumors alleging the upcoming iPhones to come with a thick chassis. This means that the “thickness” will be contributed by the higher capacity batteries. In fact, you should also know that the upcoming A17 Bionic chipset is expected to consume around 35% less power than its predecessor. That means the new iPhones should last even longer on a single charge.

Another rumor via Weibo suggests that the base variant of the iPhone 15 Pro will ship with 256GB of onboard storage while both the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will still ship with 128GB of storage.

With that being said, we suggest you take this development with a grain of salt. As of now, we are unable to verify the legitimacy of the leak and there is no proven track record for the leakster as well. However, it is best to remain cautiously optimistic. If this rumor indeed turns to fruition, it won’t disappoint us for sure.

So, what do you make of these new revelations? Do you think it will improve your battery experience on iPhones? Will a higher storage base variant propel you toward the Pro models? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Featured image courtesy: MacRumors