Apple Says iPhone 15 Batteries Have a Longer Lifespan Than It Initially Thought

Apple updated the battery life expectations of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, saying they have a longer lifespan than it originally thought. The Cupertino tech giant retested the batteries and updated the battery cycle lifespan for the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models.

Initially, Apple advertised that the batteries in all the iPhones would retain up to 80% of their original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles. Now, in a support document, Apple has doubled its claim. Apple now says that iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max batteries can retain 80% of their capacity at 1,000 complete charge cycles under ideal conditions. Image Courtesy: Beebom

As of now, this only applies to the iPhone 15 models. The earlier iPhone versions are still rated to 500 cycles. That said, Apple does say that it is investigating older models to see if charge cycle points are still correct.

Apple told MacRumors that the iPhone 15 battery testing involved charging and discharging the battery 1,000 times under specific conditions representing everyday usage. The company further added that this improvement was made possible because they have been making continuous updates to iPhone battery components and its power management system.

In the support document, Apple mentioned that the exact battery capacity percentage of any iPhone model depends on how the devices are regularly used and charged.

Even when iPhone batteries have evolved with time, battery life has always been a problem. Users are always looking for some useful tips and tricks on how to save battery on an iPhone. Now that Apple has claimed that the iPhone 15 series has a longer battery lifespan, users are gonna be happier than ever. Just make sure to check the iPhone 15 battery cycle count at regular intervals. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t show battery cycle count information on older iPhones.

In addition, Apple changed the Battery Health Settings in iOS 17.4, making it much easier to know the battery health. On your iPhone, go to Settings -> Battery and you’ll find two sections, Battery Health and Charging Optimisation. You can have a quick glance at your settings right there or tap on them for more details.