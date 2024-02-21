Home > News > Apple Says iPhone 15 Batteries Have a Longer Lifespan Than It Initially Thought

Apple Says iPhone 15 Batteries Have a Longer Lifespan Than It Initially Thought

Kanika Gogia
  • Apple retested the batteries and updated the battery cycle lifespan for the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models.
  • The iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max batteries can retain 80% of their capacity at 1,000 complete charge cycles under ideal conditions.
  • Apple also said that the exact battery capacity percentage of any iPhone model ultimately depends on how the devices are regularly used and charged.

Apple updated the battery life expectations of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, saying they have a longer lifespan than it originally thought. The Cupertino tech giant retested the batteries and updated the battery cycle lifespan for the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models.

Initially, Apple advertised that the batteries in all the iPhones would retain up to 80% of their original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles. Now, in a support document, Apple has doubled its claim. Apple now says that iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max batteries can retain 80% of their capacity at 1,000 complete charge cycles under ideal conditions.

As of now, this only applies to the iPhone 15 models. The earlier iPhone versions are still rated to 500 cycles. That said, Apple does say that it is investigating older models to see if charge cycle points are still correct.

Apple told MacRumors that the iPhone 15 battery testing involved charging and discharging the battery 1,000 times under specific conditions representing everyday usage. The company further added that this improvement was made possible because they have been making continuous updates to iPhone battery components and its power management system.

In the support document, Apple mentioned that the exact battery capacity percentage of any iPhone model depends on how the devices are regularly used and charged.

Even when iPhone batteries have evolved with time, battery life has always been a problem. Users are always looking for some useful tips and tricks on how to save battery on an iPhone. Now that Apple has claimed that the iPhone 15 series has a longer battery lifespan, users are gonna be happier than ever. Just make sure to check the iPhone 15 battery cycle count at regular intervals. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t show battery cycle count information on older iPhones.

In addition, Apple changed the Battery Health Settings in iOS 17.4, making it much easier to know the battery health. On your iPhone, go to Settings -> Battery and you’ll find two sections, Battery Health and Charging Optimisation. You can have a quick glance at your settings right there or tap on them for more details.

Kanika has been a loyal iPhone user since 2014 and loves everything Apple. With a Master’s in Computer Applications, passion for technology, and over five years of experience in writing, she landed at Beebom as an Apple Ecosystem Writer. She specializes in writing How To’s, troubleshooting guides, App features, and roundups for Apple users to help them make the best use of their gadgets. When not writing, she loves to try out new recipes and enjoy some family time.

