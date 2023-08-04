iPhone 15 Launch Date Might Have Been Leaked

We have seen a lot of information regarding the iPhone 15 series, which proves that the anticipation for the new iPhones is at its peak. And now, we have some exciting information on its possible launch date, which can help you prepare for the launch if you intend to make a purchase. Here’s when we can expect the new 2023 iPhones.

9To5Mac has acquired some details on the iPhone 15 launch date, which could be in the third week of September. If sources close to the publication are to be believed, the iPhone 15 could launch on September 13. The Cupertino tech major has been asking employees to not take any leave around the date, which is expected to see a ‘major smartphone launch.‘

This seems like a plausible date as Apple generally launches its new iPhones (barring its SE versions) in September. Plus, it’s a Wednesday, and if we go by the iPhone 14’s launch date (which happened on September 7, also on a Wednesday), this looks like the deal!

But, this could result in a possible delay in sales. There are chances that the new iPhones might be available in the latter half of September. And if we take a recent report into consideration, the shipments could be delayed until October. To recall, the iPhone 14 Plus sale started a little late, and even the iPhone 12’s availability was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. So, a delay this year might not be surprising.

Although, you should note that this is still a rumor and Apple is yet to make things official. Since we are almost a month away from the iPhone 15 launch, we can soon expect something concrete. The iPhone 15 series (which will include the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max) is expected to bring a number of changes like Dynamic Island and a 48MP main camera for all models, the introduction of a USB-C port, a few design changes, and several performance and camera upgrades too.

iPhone 15 Pro Render

We will update you with more details when they become available, so, just wait and watch. Also, do you think the iPhone 15 will launch on September 13? Are you excited for the launch? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 15 Render