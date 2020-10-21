Normally, new smartphones come with improvements over their predecessors. You know, bigger displays, higher refresh rates, better cameras and what not. However, it seems Apple doesn’t want to go that way with the new iPhone 12 series; at least in the battery department.

According to a TENAA listing for the new iPhone 12 Pro Max, it seems the Cupertino giant has actually reduced the size of the battery inside the phone as compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max from last year. The listing states the iPhone 12 Pro Max as having a 3,687mAh battery as compared to the 3,969mAh battery pack inside the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The smaller battery is even more surprising considering the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a considerably bigger phone than its predecessor. In fact, with a 6.7-inch screen, it’s the largest iPhone Apple has made so far.

It’s unclear why Apple has reduced the size of the battery inside the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and since the company doesn’t really give out specs, or comment on such things, we may never really know. However, Apple does claim that the iPhone 12 Pro Max lasts just as long as the iPhone 11 Pro Max. That could be due to the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset inside the phone which is more power efficient than the A13 Bionic before it. However, it leads me to wonder how much better the battery life would have been had Apple put in a bigger (or at least the same sized) battery in the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Anyway, apart from the battery size, the listing also reveals that the new iPhone has 6GB of RAM, up from 4GB in last year’s iPhone 11 Pro Max. That may not sound like a huge number, considering that many Android flagships come with 12GB RAM. However, performance has never really been an issue with iPhones, so this 6GB RAM shouldn’t prove to be a problem either.