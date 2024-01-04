iOS 17.3 Beta 2 Rolled Back by Apple After iPhone Bricking Issues

While no official confirmation has been provided, this revelation offers hope for a speedy resolution before re-releasing a more stable version of the iOS 17.3 Beta 2.

Many reports suggest that the Back Tap feature setting is causing the issue.

Apple released iOS 17.3 Beta 2 to users but swiftly suspended it due to widespread reports of a boot loop issue faced by users worldwide.

In a surprising turn of events, Apple’s iOS 17.3 Beta 2 release faced an unexpected setback. Hours after the initial rollout, the Cupertino tech giant swiftly pulled back the update due to reported boot loop issues encountered by several users worldwide.

The beta version, known for its early access to upcoming features and other improvements, was awaited by the developers. However, soon after the installation, several users found themselves stuck in a boot loop, where the device continuously attempted to restart without success.

Acknowledging the issue, Apple took prompt action to prevent further users from encountering the problem. It temporarily halted the distribution of iOS 17.3 Beta 2 and initiated an investigation into the root cause of the boot loop.

Some reports suggest the iOS 17.3 boot loop bug could be related to the Back Tap setting. A log shared by a developer, Guilherme Rambo, that a particular Back Tap feature is triggering the boot loop, ultimately causing the iPhone to crash.

Image Credits: Guilherme Rambo/Mastodon

iOS 17.3 beta 2 was expected to arrive with a notable security feature – Stolen Device Protection along with Apple Music Collaborative Playlists feature.

If you are affected by the buggy iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update and have got your iPhone bricked, you can try downloading the iOS 17.3 Beta 1 IPSW on a Mac and enter the recovery mode to restore the IPSW.

This incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks involved in installing beta versions of operating systems. Beta releases, while providing early access to upcoming features, often come with unforeseen bugs and issues that can affect the device’s performance.

The re-release of a more stable version of iOS 17.3 Beta 2 will happen in the near future. Until then users are advised to exercise caution and patience while Apple works diligently to address the reported issue.