Apple Vision Pro Is Set to Launch as Early as This Month: Report

Apple Vision Pro is expected to usher in a new era for Apple and is undoubtedly the biggest product launch in years. According to the latest report, Apple Vision Pro is set to launch earlier than its previous rumored launch date and you might be able to get your hands on it as early as the end of this month.

In a recent update from Wall Street Insights, a Chinese investor news service, Apple’s much-awaited Vision Pro mixed reality headset could hit the U.S. market earlier than expected, i.e., Saturday 27th January. Earlier reports and rumors had hinted at a launch slated for February this year.

As the website has an unproven track record for Apple rumors, this will probably turn out to be false. Apple generally holds its launch events on weekdays to align with regular working hours. This is because weekday launch events achieve maximum media attention and stock market reaction. So, it is very unlikely that Apple will opt for a Saturday launch even for its most anticipated launch event in history.

Adding to the anticipation, conflicting predictions from prominent Apple analysts further stir the speculations. Ming-Chi Kuo, known for promising insights into Apple plans, suggested a late January release date for the Vision Pro, while Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman differs, projecting a retail launch in February.

However, it is important to note that despite compelling leaks and reports, Apple has not yet made any official announcement or confirmed the exact launch date of the Vision Pro. The tech giant only said that the Vision Pro will hit the U.S. markets in early 2024, so it is better to wait for an official statement from Apple for precise details.