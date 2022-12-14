iOS 16.2 Update Released with 5G Support in India and More Features

As promised earlier, Apple has finally released the 5G update for eligible iPhones in India. This is a part of the latest iOS 16.2 update, which was in beta earlier, and brings along a plethora of new features. Check out the details below.

iOS 16.2 Rolling Out: What’s New?

5G Support in India

Primarily, the iOS 16.2 update enables 5G support in India for the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 series, and the iPhone SE 3. If you are interested in using 5G on your eligible iPhone, you can enable it via the Mobile Data Settings.

Freeform App and Apple Music Sing

The update also introduces the new Freeform collaborative app, which was first unveiled at this year’s WWDC. The app is also available for iPads with the new iPadOS 16.2. Apple recently introduced the Apple Music Sing feature for the Apple Music app, which enables a Karaoke-like experience. This has also been introduced for people to use.

Data Protection for iCloud and AirDrop Restrictions

Apple has also brought new advanced data protection for iCloud, which was recently introduced. This ensures end-to-end encryption for more iCloud data like device and message backups, photos, notes, reminders, Safari bookmarks, and more. With this, there are now 23 categories in iCloud that are now encrypted. This is an opt-in feature for now and can be enabled via Settings.

AirDrop has a new restriction. First introduced in China, the ‘Everyone’ sharing option in AirDrop settings will now be enabled for just 10 minutes to ensure people’s privacy and security. This option will have to be enabled again via Settings.

More iOS 16.2 Features

Support for Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity is also available for the iPhone 14 series. There are some improvements and new changes for the iOS 16 lock screen and iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max’s Always-on-Display (AOD) mode. Additional features include news stories for the Weather app, sports scores in Live Activities, improved search in Messages, and more, along with bug fixes.

iOS 16.2 is now rolling out and can be downloaded by heading to General -> Software Update. Do share your experience with the new iOS update in the comments below.