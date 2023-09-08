Intel 14th Gen Core i9-14900K Faster than Core i9-13900K in Leaked Cinebench 2024 Benchmark

Intel 14th Gen processors are expected to come out soon, and the rumor mill has started to heat up. Today, we will be discussing a fresh leak for the 14th Gen Raptor Lake S Refresh Intel Core i9-14900K. Wondering why I called it the Raptor Lake S Refresh? That’s because MSI already leaked the architecture previously. Right now, we are going to talk about the Cinebench 2024 benchmark score of the Intel Core i9-14900K desktop processor.

Early Intel Core i9-14900K Benchmarks in Cinebench 2024: Details

If you didn’t know, Cinebench 2024 is a new benchmark released by Maxon recently. It is the latest Cinebench version, the previous one being referred to as R23. Now, the Intel 14th Gen Core i9-14900K desktop CPU Cinebench 2024 benchmark scores show that it is definitely faster than the predecessor, but by how much? According to Wccftech.com, their tests reveal a 5% improvement in multi-core scores and essentially no noticeable improvement to the single-core score.

The final scores for the new CPU could definitely be higher. This early, pre-release test was performed using an air cooler and the CPU did hit the throttle limit of 100 degrees Celcius. It is also somewhat unclear if the RAM speed was 4800MHz or higher. We know from previous leaks that this CPU is expected to run at 6GHz or higher, and the base clock mentioned here is also higher than the 13900K at 3.19GHz.

Rumored 14th Gen Core i9-14900K benchmark (Source: Chiphell.com)

So, it is important to note that we cannot consider these final performance figures. First of all, this is a new benchmark, and the processor in question (Core i9-14900K) has neither been announced by Intel nor officially released to consumers yet. These are only the pre-release rumored scores.

Still, all the leaks point to a “refresh year” for Intel processors. So, you shouldn’t hold out hopes on Intel’s 14th Gen to offer any significant performance upgrades. Simply put, expect Intel’s upcoming 14th-gen processors to be a worthy upgrade if you are coming from a 12th-Gen Alder Lake processor. For current Raptor Lake owners, the new 14th Gen CPU lineup is not going to be particularly exciting.

Interestingly, the source of the leak (Chiphell forums) suggests the CPU was found ‘in a tree pit on the side of the road‘ (translation). The source continues to avoid confirming the CPU’s actual model, to leave things vague. However, aligning this leak with the previously leaked specifications (24-cores & 32-threads) clearly shows that this is most probably the 14th Gen Core i9-14900K.

Image: Chiphell.com Forums

By the way, here is a culmination of everything we know so far about Intel’s 14th-Generation desktop & laptop CPUs. It includes details on the expected release date, leaked benchmarks, and even the leaked specifications of 14th-Gen CPUs. So, what are your thoughts on the upcoming Intel 14th Gen desktop processors? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.