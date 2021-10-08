Samsung Internet Browser is Now Available on Galaxy Watch 4 Series

Samsung has updated its Samsung Internet web browser to work with its recently-announced WearOS 3 smartwatch lineup, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic (review). Given the size limitation of the screen, you should limit your expectations before trying Samsung’s stock browser on your watch.

Samsung Internet Browser on Galaxy Watch 4 Series

Samsung has been working on bringing its first-party TizenOS apps such as PPT Controller and Hand Wash to WearOS over the past few months and the latest addition to the list is Samsung Internet. With Samsung Internet, you can easily browse websites or watch YouTube videos right from your smartwatch.

To help users navigate web pages from the tiny screen, Samsung utilizes gestures. As 9to5Google notes, you can diagonally swipe from either side of the screen to get to the corners of the web page. Similarly, you can swipe up to access bookmarks, enter zoom mode, or send the page to your linked phone. This zoom mode in question should help improve the readability when you’re browsing websites.

We tired out the Samsung Internet browser on our Galaxy Watch 4 and here’s what it looks like:

In addition to swipe gestures, Samsung has added voice input and a keypad to help users utilize the browser to navigate sites with ease. Although Galaxy Watch 4 series isn’t a gadget meant for browsing websites, the presence of Samsung Internet browser should come in handy when you want to quickly check something on the web without accessing your phone or PC.

If you own a Galaxy Watch 4, you can download Samsung Internet from Play Store using the link given below.

Download Samsung Internet (Play Store)