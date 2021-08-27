After launching the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 series at its Unpacked event earlier this month, Samsung has now finally revealed the pricing and availability details of these wearable gadgets in India. Here’s when you can purchase Samsung’s latest TWS earbuds and smartwatch in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Price and Availability in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is priced at Rs. 11,999 in India. It is available in Graphite, White, Olive Green, and Lavender color variants. You can pre-book the TWS earbuds from Samsung.com and other online & offline retail stores from August 30. The Galaxy Buds 2 will go on sale from September 10.

Pre-ordering the Galaxy Buds 2 gives you an e-voucher worth Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 1,200 cashback across all leading banks. Hence, the effective price of Galaxy Buds 2 is Rs. 10,799 if you pre-order while claiming bank discounts. You can check the complete specifications of Galaxy Buds 2 from our linked article.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Classic: Price and Availability in India

Coming to Galaxy Watch 4 series, the pricing starts at Rs. 23,999 and goes all the way up to Rs. 39,999. Check out the exact pricing of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic in India below:

Galaxy Watch 4 40mm (Bluetooth variant): Rs. 23,999 (Pink Gold, Black, Silver)

Galaxy Watch 4 40mm (LTE variant): Rs. 28,999 (Pink Gold, Black, Silver)

Galaxy Watch 4 44mm (Bluetooth variant): Rs. 26,999 (Black, Green, Silver)

Galaxy Watch 4 44mm (LTE variant): Rs. 31,999 (Black, Green, Silver)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm (Bluetooth variant): Rs. 31,999 (Black, Silver)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm (LTE variant): Rs. 36,999 (Black, Silver)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm (Bluetooth variant): Rs. 34,999 (Black, Silver)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm (LTE variant): Rs. 39,999 (Black, Silver)

Just like Galaxy Buds 2, you can pre-order the Galaxy Watch 4 series from August 30. The smartwatch goes on sale from September 10. You get an e-voucher worth Rs. 6,000 and a cashback of Rs. 3,000 across all leading banks during the pre-booking period.