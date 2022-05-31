Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Users Facing These Issues After Installing Google Assistant

Samsung finally announced the rollout of the much-anticipated Google Assistant for its Galaxy Watch 4 series last week. However, after installing the Assistant on their Galaxy Watch 4, many users are now facing severe connection and battery drainage issues on their devices. Check out the details below to find out more.

Galaxy Watch 4 Users Issues Due to Google Assistant

It is reported that many Galaxy Watch 4 users have reported that they are facing major pairing issues with their smartwatches after installing Google Assistant. Many users have taken their concerns to Reddit, and as per their experiences, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has been struggling to connect to smartphones after installing Google Assistant. In a Reddit thread relating to the matter, one user wrote that they had to reset their watch twice to fix the pairing issues.

“1st reset was because it just didn’t want to update, no matter what. Then managed to install updates but started to face issues with disconnecting and then not wanting to connect even with restarting both devices etc. After resetting the watch again, haven’t had any problems. Actually, BT connection is surprisingly good and has a great reach,” the Redditor wrote.

This issue has been raised via various Reddit threads like u/1968camaro, u/iadorebrandon, u/anton358, and more. This means that the issue is quite prevalent.

Some users have also reported high battery drainage where the Galaxy Watch 4 would not even last a day. This is after enabling the “Ok Google” feature. Although, some say that it is not that significant. It is worth mentioning that Google does warn users about more battery consumption while setting up the feature. So, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

If you are someone who is facing battery drainage issues after enabling the “Ok Google” feature, you can disable it from the Settings menu of your Galaxy Watch 4. As for the connection and pairing issues, there is no instant solution to that except resetting the watch and hoping it fixes the issues. We can only hope that Samsung will soon roll out a patch update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series to fix the said issue.

Are you facing the above issues on your Galaxy Watch 4 device? Let us know your experience in the comments below, and stay tuned for further updates on the same.