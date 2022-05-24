Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series Finally Gets Google Assistant

Samsung adopted the new Wear OS-based One UI Watch skin as a replacement of Tizen OS for its Galaxy Watch 4 series last year and while it is currently the only one running Wear OS 3.0 and brings various new features for users, it still lacked one thing: Google Assistant. But, not anymore as Samsung has finally brought Google Assistant to its Galaxy Watch 4 series. Check out the details below.

Now Download Google Assistant on Galaxy Watch 4 Series

Samsung has announced that it has now started rolling out the much-anticipated Google Assistant app for its latest Galaxy Watch Series 4 smartwatches. This means that Galaxy Watch 4 users will now be able to download Google Assistant on their smartwatches via the Google Play Store.

Access to Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4 means access to easy and fast voice-based interactions, fast answers to questions, and more of the voice assistant’s help. With the added advantage of Samsung’s Bixby, this experience could become much better.

Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup can be brought into action by tapping the home button and will support 12 languages, namely, Danish, English (American, Canadian, United Kingdom, Australian, Irish), Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French (Canadian, France), and Taiwanese.

However, it is worth mentioning that Google Assistant for Galaxy Watch 4 series is currently limited to certain countries. These include the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Taiwan. Nonetheless, Samsung is expected to push the update to more countries in the coming days.

This good news comes after a long waiting time. Samsung, at the time of the Galaxy Watch 4 launch, confirmed Google Assistant for the smartwatches with an update. However, that update never came. Last month, the company reportedly teased the feature for the Galaxy Watch 4 series through an ad, showing the smartwatch running Google Assistant. Now, the company has finally started rolling out Google’s feature-packed voice assistant for its latest-gen smartwatches.

So, if you own a Galaxy Watch 4 and were eagerly waiting for this day, you can download Google Assistant on your smartwatch via the corresponding link. Also, let us know your thoughts on the same in the comments below.