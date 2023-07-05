Instagram Threads Is All Set to Take on Twitter from July 6

Last month, we reported that Meta-owned Instagram is planning to challenge Twitter with a new text-based social media app. And now, it appears that the leaks are true. In the latest turn of events, Threads, a brand new Meta-owned app, reminiscent of Twitter, has an official launch date. Check out the details below.

Instagram’s Twitter Competitor is Here!

Just when Twitter rate limited its users, Meta saw the opportunity to fast-track the launch of its much-anticipated rival app. Their Twitter competitor dubbed Threads has been listed on both the Android Play Store as well as the iOS App Store. To add to the excitement, Meta has also added an easter egg within Instagram itself.

When you type “threads, thread, saymore, ticket, orp92” into the search box, you will notice a ticket icon appear on the right. Click on the ticket to reveal a rotating ticket that bears your “username, date of launch, time of launch, and a countdown timer” at the top. The ticket also includes a QR code, which will lead you to the Threads web portal. As you can see below, the app is due to launch on July 6 at 7:30 PM IST (10 AM ET).

If we go by the app description on the App Store and Play Store, Threads is Instagram’s community-driven text-based conversation app that will allow you to discuss a myriad of topics on the platform, ranging from what’s trending today to what will trend tomorrow.

You will get the opportunity to follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and stay updated on the content that interests you and share it with like-minded individuals. As a creator, you can build your loyal fan base to share your ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world.

To recall, Lia Haberman via her ICYMI newsletter revealed earlier that via the platform, you will be limited to posts of 500 characters, with the ability to share photos, links, and up to 5-minute long videos. Just like the OG Instagram app, you will be able to like, repost, reply, block, report, and restrict replies, and mentions here as well. All Instagram Community Guidelines will also carry over to the Threads app.

With the launch just around the corner, we are excited to test out the new app from Instagram and see how well it fares against Twitter in the long run. Keep an eye out at this space to know what we think of the Instagram Threads app. In the meanwhile, do share your thoughts in the comment down below.