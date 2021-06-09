Infinix’s Next Phone May Come With 160W Fast Charging

Over the past few years, smartphone companies have been working to bring advanced fast-charging technologies to their devices. Now, China-based phone maker Infinix is reportedly working on a smartphone with a whopping 160W fast charging support.

For the unaware, Infinix is a Hong Kong-based brand that sells smartphones in parts of Europe and Asia. The company recently released the Infinix Note 10-series with massive 5000mAh batteries with 18W fast-charging support. However, as per a recent report by XDA Developers, the company is looking to release a budget smartphone with 160W fast-charging support.

As per the report, XDA acquired an exclusive image showcasing a 160W “Ultra Flash Charge” adapter with the Infinix branding. This hints that the company is working on a smartphone that could take advantage of the charging brick in the future.

Now, other than the image of the charging brick, there is no other information as of now. However, if the next Infinix smartphone is to feature 160W fast-charging support, then we can expect very high charging speeds.

For reference, the Black Shark 4, which was announced earlier this year, comes with 120W fast-charging support. It can fully charge up the device’s 4500mAh battery in less than 15 minutes. So, we can expect the 160W Ultra Flash Charge adapter to fully charge the next Infinix smartphone in less than 10 minutes, which is absolutely bonkers!

Featured Image Courtesy: XDA Developers