Fan-Favorite Xbox Exclusives Officially Coming to Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation

When the official Xbox podcast went up earlier this month, CEO Phil Spencer talked about the future of Xbox and four of the fan-favorite exclusives. However, there was no mention of any names, which left gamers in the dark. However, Xbox has now finally confirmed the four games that were previously exclusive to Microsoft are coming to Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation.

According to the Xbox Wire website, the four games that are going to other platforms from Xbox are Grounded, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, and Sea of Thieves. Earlier today, Nintendo revealed Pentiment and Grounded for Nintendo Switch in their Partner Direct event. Pentiment will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on February 22.

Image Courtesy: Xbox

Grounded, on the other hand, will be available on April 16. It will go live on all PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch devices. This co-op survival will support cross-platform across Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Among these four games, however, Hi-Fi Rush is one of the more popular and critically appreciated games. Hi-Fi Rush will only be coming to PlayStation 5 on March 19 at midnight UTC. You can also pre-purchase Hi-Fi Rush on PlayStation 5 digital storefronts on February 22.

Finally, we also got to know about Sea of Thieves. As a demanding game, it was obvious that the game would not join the Nintendo ecosystem. Sea of Thieves will be coming to PlayStation 5 on April 30. Similar to Grounded, Sea of Thieves will also support cross-platform. So you can enjoy the game across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

These four Xbox exclusives are the first games to join other platforms from Microsoft Studios. Earlier, non-exclusive Microsoft-owned games like Minecraft, Overwatch, and Call of Duty existed on all platforms.

What do you think about these four Xbox exclusives coming to Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation? Are you excited to enjoy these games on different platforms? Let us know in the comments below!