Huawei is expected to unveil its next flagship smartphones, the P40 and P40 Pro, early next year, and earlier leaks are believed to have already revealed some of its key tech specs. Now, a tipster has posted a leaked render (see above), supposedly of the upcoming smartphone, revealing that the device might ship with a large, protruding camera module on the back. It also shows what seems to be the volume rocker and the power button on the right.

Apart from that, the image also prominently displays the Leica branding, which suggests that the camera in the upcoming device will continue to have inputs from the famed German optics firm as part of a long-standing partnership between the two companies. The tipster, @RODENT950, doesn’t reveal much else for now, but we’ll surely get more details in the days ahead.

6.57" pph, 2K/FHD+, HDR, DCI-P3, WF AMOLED Display

A simpler name would be nice😂 pic.twitter.com/i3AM0O1Y3E — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) December 8, 2019

Earlier reports claimed to have revealed at least some of the key tech specs of the Huawei P40 Pro, including a 6.57-inch 2K curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and dual punch-holes for two selfie-cameras, one of which would apparently be an ultra-wide shooter. The phone is said to be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC with an integrated Balong 5000 5G modem.

(1/3)#HuaweiP40

6.5 inch 2K OLED

Waterfall display

120Hz Refresh Rate

98% screen to body ratio (about)

Leica Penta Camera

64MP( Sony IMX686 1/1.7 inch , supports OIS) +20MP ultra wide camera+12 MP (Periscope) telephoto lens +Macro camera + ToF Telegram – https://t.co/O0BSOxLqFu pic.twitter.com/19FLSAy7SI — Yash Raj Chaudhary (@hereYashRaj) December 8, 2019

The phone is also rumored to come with a 5,500mAh graphene battery (check out graphene power banks) that will be only 70 percent the size of a similar-capacity Li-ion unit. The device will also support 50W fast-charging that will allow the massive battery to be juiced up in just 45 minutes. Imaging options will reportedly include a Leica-engineered penta-cam setup led by a new 64MP Huawei-exclusive Sony sensor and supported by a 20MP ultra-wide camera, a 12 MP (Periscope) telephoto camera, a macro camera and a ToF sensor.

(2/3)In addition, Huawei P40 will also use Huawei's newly developed 50W flash charge, which only takes 45 minutes to fully charge this graphene-based battery.

Kirin 990 5G Android

4k video recording

EMUI 10

Dual Punch Hole

Front camera- main camera+ultra wide (like nova 6 5G) — Yash Raj Chaudhary (@hereYashRaj) December 8, 2019

Do note that the aforementioned tech specs, as well as the latest leaked render, are yet to be corroborated as authentic by reliable sources, so take them with a pinch of salt for now. However, with the device expected to be officially announced in Q1, 2020, we might start getting more concrete details sooner rather than later.

Featured Image Courtesy: @RODENT950