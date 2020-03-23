With Huawei’s official launch event of its upcoming flagship P40 series and Huawei Watch GT 2e being merely a few days away from now (March 26), the specifications of the P40 and P40 Pro has been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal over the weekend.

According to the tipster, the Huawei P40 Pro will come with a 6.58-inch curved display. Under the hood, it will pack a Kirin 990 5G chipset. Notably, the handset will sport a Leica Ultra Vision quad-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 40MP secondary lens, a 12MP camera, and a 3D ToF sensor. The telephoto lens will reportedly support 50x SuperSensing Zoom and stabilization.

The device is rumored to come with a Huawei XD Fusion Engine for better image processing. In the front, the P40 Pro is tipped to sport a 32MP primary sensor along with a depth sensor housed in the punch-hole cutout present in the top-left corner of the handset.

As far as the battery is concerned, the report suggests that it would come with a 4,200mAh battery pack that supports 40W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. The tipster also mentions that the device could support 27W wireless charging with 40W wireless charging reserved for the Huawei P40 Pro Plus (Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition).

Coming to the Huawei P40, the device is tipped to equip a slightly smaller 6.1-inch flat display. It will have a triple rear camera setup with 50MP, 16MP, and 8MP Leica Ultra Vision sensors with up to 30x digital zoom and Huawei XD Fusion Engine for images.

It will also reportedly pack a smaller 3,800mAh battery that supports 40W fast wired charging and 27W wireless charging. Huawei could be using its HarmonyOS with Huawei Media Services (HMS) in the P40 series. We will be getting the official confirmation of these specifications along with the pricing later this week and hence, stay tuned for that.

Featured Image Courtesy: Evan Blass / Twitter