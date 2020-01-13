Huawei may have delayed the launch of its foldable Mate X last year following reports of breaking screens on Samsung’s Galaxy Fold smartphone, but the company’s phone is reportedly selling really well.

According to new reports, the Chinese giant is selling 100,000 foldable smartphones every month. That’s a very big number, considering the fact that the Mate X comes in a form-factor that’s basically completely new, and also due to the fact that the phone is priced at an eye-watering $2,400. Moreover, the phone is only available for sale in China; all of which makes that 100,000 units per month figure really impressive.

The Huawei Mate X is one of the first foldable smartphones to become commercially available, after originally being announced at MWC 2019. As mentioned above, Huawei delayed the launch of the phone from its original schedule of July 2019 after Samsung’s Galaxy Fold stumbled out the gate with breaking displays. The Huawei Mate X was finally made available to purchase in China late in November, which means the company has sold over 200,000 units of the phone based on this latest report.

The Mate X comes with an 8-inch OLED display when unfolded, which can be folded to make a relatively smaller 6.6-inch main display and a 6.3-inch secondary screen. Along with that, the phone comes with 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage, powered by a 4,400mAh battery.

There’s currently no information about when (or if) Huawei will launch the phone in the global markets. However, Huawei is expected to unveil an upgraded version of the Mate X (called the Mate Xs) at MWC 2020.