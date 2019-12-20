Chinese smartphone giant, Huawei, has announced plans to unveil the successor to its foldable Mate X at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. To be called the Mate Xs, the device will come with a number of improvements over its predecessor, the first-generation Mate X that was launched last month after being originally unveiled back at MWC 2019.

According to Huawei Consumer Group CEO, Richard Yu, the Mate Xs will have an improved hinge mechanism along with a more resistant screen, both of which are expected to make the device more durable than its predecessor. Yu also added that the device will likely be launched in China by March 2020, but he did not give an ETA for its global launch.

Huawei had earlier confirmed that its 2nd-gen folding smartphone will be powered by the Kirin 990 processor, which will be an upgrade over the Kirin 980 that powers the 1st-gen model. The rest of the tech specs of the Mate Xs remain under wraps for now but we will hopefully get more details in the coming days.

Now, Huawei will be hoping that the new screen and hinge used in the upcoming Mate X model will prove to be sturdier and prevent any of the issues that plagued the original Mate X. It was due to these concerns that Mate X was faced with multiple postponements and finally went on sale earlier last month. However, we’re eager to see whether Huawei has a more affordable variant of the Mate X in the works to compete against the Galaxy Fold 2. The real-life images for the next-gen Fold leaked yesterday and it is expected to arrive at a more affordable price tag.

With inputs from IANS